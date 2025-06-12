Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

