Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $48.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
