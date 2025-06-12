Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $95.35 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

