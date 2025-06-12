Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

RACE stock opened at $482.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

