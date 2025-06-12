Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $7,445,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.