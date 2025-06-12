Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

