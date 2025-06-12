Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,731.06. This trade represents a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,230. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.