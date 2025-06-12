Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 453,321 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,601,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,231,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,532,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.