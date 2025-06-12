Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.32.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $1,393,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.