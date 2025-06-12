Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $719.56 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $656.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

