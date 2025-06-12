Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.21 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 145,498 shares in the last quarter. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 24.9%

Shares of EZU stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.