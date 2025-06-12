Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VGT stock opened at $629.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.