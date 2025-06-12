Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.0%

BRO stock opened at $104.39 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.