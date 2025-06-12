Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $234.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

