Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

FXI opened at $37.41 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.