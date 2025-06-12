Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 292 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $377.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $390.23.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.