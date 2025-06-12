Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,108 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Toast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,657,000 after buying an additional 785,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,394,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,400.36. This trade represents a 28.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 47,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,648,967.19. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,808.19. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,341 shares of company stock worth $25,249,141. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Toast Trading Down 0.3%

Toast stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4,315.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

