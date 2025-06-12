Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $178.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.78. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

