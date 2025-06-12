Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,554 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000.

DGCB opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

