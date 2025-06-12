Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 29,213 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.