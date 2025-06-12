Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $459.72 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

