Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,245 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after acquiring an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in HP by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $9,481,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.40%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

