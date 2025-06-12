Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

