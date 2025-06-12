Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 129 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after purchasing an additional 452,339 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $816,392.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,353,416.32. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.24.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

