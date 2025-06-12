Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 139,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Wealth increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 132,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.