Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $5,892,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 541.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,322.72. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.24.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $161.21 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

