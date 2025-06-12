Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,903 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

