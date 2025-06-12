Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 82,494 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,494 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,969,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,534,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 901,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 610,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after buying an additional 437,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,811,000 after buying an additional 298,815 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4%

IXC stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

