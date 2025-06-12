Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $189.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.20 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.