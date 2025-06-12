Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 338,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.