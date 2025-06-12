PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBF. UBS Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 224,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,695 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 170.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,896,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 697.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 686,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 573,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

