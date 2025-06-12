Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,988 ($54.06) and last traded at GBX 3,956 ($53.63). Approximately 115,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 209,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,938 ($53.38).

Pershing Square Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of £9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,639.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,880.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 40.41 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

