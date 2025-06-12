Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.02), with a volume of 531,506 shares trading hands.
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.57.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
