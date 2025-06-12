Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Photronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,360. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,548 shares of company stock worth $884,093. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,271,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Photronics by 297.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.