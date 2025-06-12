Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Popular were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,192,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Popular by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Popular by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

