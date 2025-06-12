Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.08 and traded as high as C$52.00. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$51.39, with a volume of 2,861,514 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded Power Co. of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.13.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

The company has a market cap of C$32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.08.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.