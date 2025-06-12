Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $15,432,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter.

PRGS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

