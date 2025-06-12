Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Today – June 9th

Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is providing financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerages or real-estate investment trusts. Owning these equities gives investors a stake in institutions that earn revenue through lending, underwriting, asset management and other intermediation activities. Because their earnings depend heavily on interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory policies, financial stocks often move in response to changes in those factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.12. 40,731,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,010,427. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,530,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,704,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $266.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $493.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.97. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

