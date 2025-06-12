Promising Fintech Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, Janover, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or use technology to deliver financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advisory, or blockchain solutions. Investors in fintech stocks gain exposure to firms aiming to disrupt traditional banking and financial processes through innovation and automation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $48.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,399.73. The stock had a trading volume of 359,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,645. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,066.22. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 7,341,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,510. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,840. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ DFDV traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 1,138,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,067. Janover has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $387.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of -6.96.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.27. 179,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

