Promising Music Stocks Worth Watching – June 10th

Apple, Amazon.com, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Winmark, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks—also known as stock or production music—are pre-composed, royalty-free or royalty-managed tracks that can be licensed for use in films, commercials, online videos, podcasts and other media projects. Instead of hiring a composer for a bespoke score, creators select from vast libraries of curated music to match their project’s mood or pacing, while enjoying clear, budget-friendly licensing terms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.92. 31,613,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,128,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.98. 18,805,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,052,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.96. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. 13,137,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,122. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $686.78. 1,017,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $717.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

WINA stock traded up $6.92 on Tuesday, hitting $423.64. 508,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.61. Winmark has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $437.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WINA

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,703. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Featured Articles