ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.38.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

