Prudential PLC Sells 44,337 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,312,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,337 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $328,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 23,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

