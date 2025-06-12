Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,416.24. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 98,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $869,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,404 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,775.40. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -337.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

