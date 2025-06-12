Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Violet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 676,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,121.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,379 shares in the company, valued at $26,819,313.59. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,400. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Violet Trading Up 5.2%

Red Violet Profile

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $660.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.