Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.45 and traded as high as $22.74. Regis shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 4,197 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Regis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGS

Regis Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Regis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 394,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Regis by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,998,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regis by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in Regis by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.