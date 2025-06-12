Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ARCT FY2026 Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $337.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 218.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

