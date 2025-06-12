Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CVLT FY2026 Earnings

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Commvault Systems in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $113.83 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 584.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8,550.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

