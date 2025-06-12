Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GIII Q3 Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIII. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.48. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 554,933 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 846,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 98,923 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.