Research Analysts Set Expectations for ATXS FY2026 Earnings

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.39. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10).

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

