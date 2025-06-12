Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCRX FY2026 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.